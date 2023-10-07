Fruits 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $346,264.91 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $346,264.91 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

