German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 38,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,765. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.67. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
German American Bancorp Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,446,482.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,023.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 407,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,627.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,446,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,070 shares of company stock worth $1,183,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $13,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,231,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
