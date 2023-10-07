German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 38,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,765. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.67. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,446,482.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,023.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 407,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,627.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,446,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,070 shares of company stock worth $1,183,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $13,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,231,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.