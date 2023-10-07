Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

