GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GLYC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 149,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics

In related news, insider Edwin Rock bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 134,990 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

