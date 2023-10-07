Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 1,399,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 263,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

