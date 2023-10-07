Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.51. 223,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,949. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

