GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,216,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GoPro has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

