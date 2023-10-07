Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 25.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 5,810,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

