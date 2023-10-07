Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 806,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,014. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

