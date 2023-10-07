Hang Seng Bank Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.
HSNGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 79,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.08.
