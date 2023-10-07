Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $36.72 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.62 billion and $36.72 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00024919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.46784 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.048522 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $45,999,669.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.