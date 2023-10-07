Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Volume Hits $4.03 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and $4.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.80821433 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,684,000.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

