Huobi BTC Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $247.54 million and approximately $913.86 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $27,598.52 or 0.98721927 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

