Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.