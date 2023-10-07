iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 463,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.17 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

