iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,737,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,702,252. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

