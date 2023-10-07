JB Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

ITT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 398,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

