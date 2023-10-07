JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

