JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $315.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

