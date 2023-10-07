JB Capital LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

INTC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,262,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,195,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

