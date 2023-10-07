JB Capital LLC Purchases 10,479 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,440 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

