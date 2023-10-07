JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.85. 6,979,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,581. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

