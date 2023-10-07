JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 72,386 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,896. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

