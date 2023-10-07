JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 136,489 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 7.88% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $113,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 25 LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 637,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

