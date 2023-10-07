JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,110,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.12 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

