JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $12.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 2,779,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,692. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

