JMG Financial Group Ltd. Increases Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 917,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 5.59% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.03. 488,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

