JMG Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 53,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $93.04. 5,399,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,111. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.