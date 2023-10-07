Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) is Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Kinetik makes up about 4.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kinetik by 79.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 141,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,417. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 182.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.