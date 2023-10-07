Kokoswap Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $82.27 million and $10,840.73 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

