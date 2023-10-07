Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.50-$5.95 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
