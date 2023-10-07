Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

