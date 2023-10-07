Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $0.99

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $244.02 million and $3.00 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 245,455,378 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

