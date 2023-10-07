Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $136.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,921,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,898,840.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00332369 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

