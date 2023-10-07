Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $136.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,921,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,898,840.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00332369 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
