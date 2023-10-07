Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.73. 1,135,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.