MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

