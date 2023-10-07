Mantle Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $723.53 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,235,375,849.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.39571231 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $26,873,103.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

