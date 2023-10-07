Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.15.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.