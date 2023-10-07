Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,466 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after buying an additional 1,135,147 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,462,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,826,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,862,000 after purchasing an additional 509,613 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. 922,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,480. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.