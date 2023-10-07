Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.20. 2,058,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,541. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

