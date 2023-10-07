MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MBIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MBI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 232,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,395. MBIA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

