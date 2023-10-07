MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
MBIA Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE MBI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 232,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,395. MBIA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MBIA
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.