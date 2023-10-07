McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

MCD stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.22. 5,130,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.77. The company has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

