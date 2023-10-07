McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 209,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,898. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

