McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,500 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FGRO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,014 shares. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

About Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.