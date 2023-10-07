McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $18,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $19,323,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.57. 156,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,853. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average is $242.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.