McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,152. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

