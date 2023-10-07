McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,806. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

