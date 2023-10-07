McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.31. 2,963,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,790. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

