McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.94. The company had a trading volume of 993,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

