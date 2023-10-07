McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after acquiring an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.29. 1,940,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,901. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

